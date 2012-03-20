BRUSSELS, March 20 Belgian barcode and passports
firm Zetes has seen a slowdown in the first months of
this year as the financial crisis has impacted key retail
customers, its chief executive said on Tuesday.
"It's more at the level of retail where we saw a decline in
orders at the start of the year," Chief Executive Alain Wirtz
told Reuters.
Food retail represents almost a third of Zetes' main Goods
ID division.
Zetes has decided to wait until its annual shareholders
meeting in May before it looks at issuing a forecast for 2012
due to market uncertainty.
In 2011, the company's core profit declined 5.5 percent to
17.7 million euros ($23.44 million) as revenue in its people
identification division fell 19 percent from 2010, when it
booked revenues from a contract with the Democratic Republic of
Congo.
($1 = 0.7552 euros)
(Reporting By Ben Deighton. Editing by Sebastian Moffett.)