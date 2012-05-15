BRUSSELS May 15 Belgian barcode and passport firm Zetes said on Tuesday its profit for the first-half of 2012 would fall by up to a third, as its customers delay purchasing decisions due to the economic slowdown.

The company said it expects its first-half core profit to be between 6 million euros and 7 million euros ($7.66-$8.94 million), against 9 million euros for the same period last year.

It added it believes the current economic environment will create opportunities to make acquisitions, and is looking at possible targets.

($1 = 0.7828 euros) (Reporting By Ben Deighton)