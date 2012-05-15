BRUSSELS May 15 Belgian barcode and passport
firm Zetes said on Tuesday its profit for the
first-half of 2012 would fall by up to a third, as its customers
delay purchasing decisions due to the economic slowdown.
The company said it expects its first-half core profit to be
between 6 million euros and 7 million euros ($7.66-$8.94
million), against 9 million euros for the same period last year.
It added it believes the current economic environment will
create opportunities to make acquisitions, and is looking at
possible targets.
($1 = 0.7828 euros)
(Reporting By Ben Deighton)