FRANKFURT, Sept 15 Robert Bosch Chief Executive Volkmar Denner on Monday said the auto parts supplier hopes to complete the acquisition of ZF Friedrichhafen's steering unit by early 2015.

"We hope to complete the transaction by early next year, pending regulatory approval," Denner told a conference call to discuss the purchase of the 50 percent stake in ZF Lenksysteme from ZF it does not already own. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Ludwig Burger)