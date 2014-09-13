FRANKFURT, Sept 13 German auto parts maker ZF
Friedrichshafen AG is nearing a sale of its steering business as
part of its proposed acquisition of U.S.-based TRW Automotive
, to resolve expected antitrust issues, a German
newspaper reported.
ZF makes steering systems through ZF Lenksysteme GmbH, its
joint venture with Robert Bosch GmbH. It is set to sell its 50
percent interest in the joint venture early next week to the
bigger German rival holding the rest, Stuttgarter Zeitung
reported, citing employees of ZF Lenksysteme.
Bosch declined to comment and ZF Friedrichshafen was not
immediately available for comment.
Reuters reported last month that ZF is considering the sale
of its stake in the joint venture, which had annual revenue of
4.11 billion euros ($5.5 billion) in 2013.
ZF wants to have the divestiture in place before it strikes
a deal to buy TRW for nearly $12 billion to create an automotive
supplier focused on powertrain and car safety components.
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Tom Heneghan)