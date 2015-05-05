UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 5
April 5 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 5 points higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.
WASHINGTON May 5 ZF Friedrichshafen AG and TRW Automotive Holdings Corp have won U.S. antitrust approval for their merger on condition that they sell assets, the Federal Trade Commission said on Tuesday.
The assets to be sold are TRW's linkage and suspension business in North America and in Europe, the FTC said. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Eric Beech)
April 5 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 4 JAB Holdings, the owner of Caribou Coffee and Peet's Coffee & Tea, is in advanced talks to acquire bakery chain Panera Bread Co as it expands its coffee and breakfast empire, a source familiar with the situation said on Tuesday.