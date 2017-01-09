BRIEF-Arctic Cat says they will become part of Textron's specialized vehicles business
* Says Arctic Cat will become part of Textron's specialized vehicles business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT Jan 9 German auto supplier ZF Friedrichshafen has achieved its full-year sales and operating margin targets, Chief Executive Stefan Sommer said in Detroit on Monday.
"Sommer said that he assumed that ZF had achieved its sales and earnings targets," a company spokesman told Reuters in an e-mail.
ZF had targeted sales of around 35 billion euros ($36.81 billion) in 2016 and was aiming for an adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) margin of approximately 6 percent.
ZF is scheduled to present its 2016 business figures in detail in Friedrichshafen on March 30.
* Textron reports fourth quarter 2016 results; enters agreement to acquire Arctic Cat Inc.; announces 2017 financial outlook
* Bob Evans Farms-will be obligated to pay to golden gate capital termination fee of $15.0 million if purchase agreement terminated in certain circumstances