ZURICH Feb 15 Zurich Financial will propose Josef Ackermann, currently vice chairman of the insurer's board and chief executive of Deutsche Bank, for re-election, leaving open the possibility he will take over the chairmanship.

Zurich, which intends to change its name to Insurance Group Ltd, holds its annual general meeting on March 29.

Current Chairman Manfred Gentz and fellow board-member Vernon Sankey are retiring. There has been speculation that Ackermann, who will step down from the top job at Deutsche in May, will take over the chairmanship at Zurich.

"The Board will communicate its intended structure, including the proposed chairman, in due course ahead of the AGM," Zurich said in a statement on Wednesday.

New to the board will be the Briton Alison Carnwath, born in 1953, a trained accountant who is a Senior Advisor of Evercore Partners and a board member of Barclays, the Swiss insurer said. Her new colleague will be the Spaniard Rafael del Pino, the former CEO of Grupo Ferrovial. (Reporting by Catherine Bosley; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)