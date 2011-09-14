(Adds detail)

ZURICH, Sept 14 Swiss group Zurich Financial Services has promoted Pierre Wauthier to be its next chief financial officer.

The Frenchman will succeed Dieter Wemmer, in the role since 2007, who said in June he would leave by the year-end.

The 51-year-old Wauthier, who also holds British citizenship, joined Zurich in 1996, most recently holding the post of treasurer. Before joining Zurich he worked for J.P. Morgan in London and Paris.

"His deep understanding of Zurich's strategy and culture is underpinned by his extensive experience in a wide range of finance-related roles," chief executive Martin Senn said in a statement on Wednesday. (Reporting by Catherine Bosley; Editing by Dan Lalor)