* High catastrophe claims, tax bill weighs on profit

* Says balance sheet can handle euro zone debt restructuring (Adds trader quote, detail, background)

ZURICH Feb 16 Insurer Zurich Financial proposed a juicy payout to shareholders after reporting a 10 percent rise in 2011 profit that nevertheless missed expectations due in part to a stiff tax bill.

Zurich paid one of the biggest dividends of any large Swiss firm last year at 17 francs, and the size of this year's payout has been a key focus of investors after the company affirmed its pledge to pay an attractive and sustainable dividend on Dec. 1.

On Thursday it proposed a dividend of 17 francs per share for 2011.

"The continued demanding conditions of 2011 have challenged - and confirmed - the strength of our strategy," Chief Executive Martin Senn said in a letter to shareholders.

The firm's profit was pressured by an unexpectedly high tax bill and $1 billion in payouts for natural catastrophes, such as the Japanese earthquake and nuclear disaster, which have been particularly severe this year.

Overall net income for 2011 amounted to 3.766 billion dollars, Europe's third-biggest insurer by market capitalisation said. That compares with an estimate of 4.041 billion in a Reuters poll.

"This was weaker than expected," a trader in Zurich said. "The good news is that they're sticking to the dividend."

Shares in Zurich were indicated to open about 2 percent lower, pre-market data from bank Clariden Leu showed.

EURO ZONE DEBTS

Zurich, which has eliminated holdings of Greek government bonds, said a restructuring of euro zone debt not wreak havoc on its capital.

Were all debt of Greece, Italy, Ireland, Portugal and Spain written down to achieve debt to GDP ratios of 80 percent, coupled with a total writedown of all subordinated financial debt, that would only send its ratio under the Swiss Solvency Test down to 210 percent, still above the legal requirement.

"The Group continues its disciplined approach and closely monitors its investments in euro zone peripheral government debt to ensure risk is well balanced and diversified," the firm said.

As of the end of last year, Zurich held 66 billion of sovereign debt. It has 8 percent of that sum in Italian, 7 percent in Spanish and 1 percent in Portuguese bond holdings. (Reporting by Catherine Bosley, additional reporting by Rupert Pretterklieber; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)