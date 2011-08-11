* Zurich posts Q2 profit of $1.328 bln

* Poll was for net profit of $1.09 bln

* Gen. Insurance combined ratio of 99.3 pct

ZURICH, Aug 11 Zurich Financial Services posted second-quarter profit ahead of expectations, thanks in part to premium growth in its general insurance business.

Profit was also boosted by gains of $441 million on the sale of shares in New China Life Insurance, Zurich said.

Growth in General Insurance -- Zurich's biggest segment -- came from Latin America and Asia-Pacific. The firm also was able to push through rate increases in the United States and Europe, despite slow economic growth and market uncertainty.

Profits in the first quarter were hit by big catastrophe payouts, including the earthquake in Japan. ID:nLDE73R0S1]

In the April to June period Zurich saw a bill of $200 million from tornados and hail storms in the United States, as well as $80 million from aftershocks from the New Zealand earthquake.

(By Catherine Bosley)