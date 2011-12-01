ZURICH Dec 1 Zurich Financial Services AG
on Thursday said it was committed to its profitability
target in the long term but that economic headwinds might make
that target hard to achieve.
Zurich said it was still aiming for a business operating
profit after-tax return on equity (BOPaT ROE) target of 16
percent in the long term.
"Should the current economic outlook persist, achieving a
return of around 2 percentage points below the target is more
realistic," it said in a statement ahead of an investor day.
Zurich also reiterated its dividend policy, saying it was
well placed to pay an attractive and sustainable dividend.
(Reporting by Catherine Bosley)