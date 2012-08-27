AUGUST 27 Obara Corp CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to Sep 30, 2012 Sep 30, 2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Annual Div 30.00 yen 20.00 yen -Q4 Div 20.00 yen 10.00 yen NOTE - Obara Corpis a large producer of welding machines sold mainly to car industry. If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6877.TK1. ((Tokyo Equities Desk +813 6441 1801))