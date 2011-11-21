LONDON Nov 21 Kazakhstan-based oil and
gas company Zhaikmunai is mulling a possible move up to the main
market of the London Stock Exchange, where it currently trades
via global depository receipts (GDRs).
"They are looking at it, but no decision has been made," a
spokesman for the group said.
Zhaikmunai has retained solicitors White & Case to examine
the technicalities of a move, to see if it would be an efficient
option for investors, the spokesman added.
Zhaikmunai's proposals come as London investors are growing
concerned about listings by companies from emerging markets that
remain controlled by a small number of rich investors, as is the
case with Zhaikmunai.
FTSE Group said earlier this month it was looking at
tightening entry requirements for its UK indexes after investors
voiced concerns it was too easy for companies with low free
floats and hazy corporate governance standards to join the
prestigious FTSE 100.
When companies are included in FTSE indexes, tracker funds
are forced to buy their shares.
Shares in Genel Energy Plc fell on Monday following
completion of its takeover of Iraqi assets, in a deal which
gives the latter's former owners -- two Turkish tycoons -- a
half share of the enlarged group. Analysts cited corporate
governance concerns.
(Reporting by Tom Bergin; Editing by David Holmes)