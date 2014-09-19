IMF'S LAGARDE SAYS PURSUING THE "WRONG" POLICIES COULD STOP THE NEW GROWTH MOMENTUM IN ITS TRACKS
IMF'S LAGARDE SAYS PURSUING THE "WRONG" POLICIES COULD STOP THE NEW GROWTH MOMENTUM IN ITS TRACKS
Sept 19 Shanghai Zhangjiang Hi-Tech Park Development Co Ltd
* Says gets approval to issue 900 million yuan (146.60 million US dollar) each of commercial paper and medium-term notes
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1wuS8W7
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1390 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
IMF'S LAGARDE SAYS PURSUING THE "WRONG" POLICIES COULD STOP THE NEW GROWTH MOMENTUM IN ITS TRACKS
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The world's financial leaders are unlikely to make any reference to trade in their final communique on Saturday because they have been unable to find a wording that would suit the United States, officials with knowledge of the talks said.
DUBAI, March 18, Bahraini Islamic investment bank GFH Financial said on Saturday it had appointed a new chairman and would focus on acquiring financial institutions, infrastructure investments and other strategic assets.