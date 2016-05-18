BRIEF-Pharmadax signs license contract with Wockhardt
* Says it signed contract with Wockhardt Bio AG, Switzerland, for a blood pressure lowering generic drug product
May 18 Zhangzhou Pientzehuang Pharmaceutical Ltd :
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 3.5 yuan (before tax) per 10 shares and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 5 new share for every 10 shares, to shareholders of record on May 23 for 2015
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 24 and the dividend will be paid on May 24
Source text in Chinese: dwz.cn/3nTh9X
* Says it began JKB-122 Phase 2 clinical study on Autoimmune Hepatitis, an orphan disease, in late January and the study is expected to last for 16 weeks