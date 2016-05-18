May 18 Zhangzhou Pientzehuang Pharmaceutical Ltd :

* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 3.5 yuan (before tax) per 10 shares and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 5 new share for every 10 shares, to shareholders of record on May 23 for 2015

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 24 and the dividend will be paid on May 24

Source text in Chinese: dwz.cn/3nTh9X

