UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 23 Zhangzidao Group Co Ltd
* Says plans to issue up to 300 million yuan ($48.12 million)commercial paper
* Says plans to issue up to 650 million yuan medium-term notes
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/mys59v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2350 Chinese Yuan)
(Reporting by Hong Kong and Sinapore newsrooms)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources