May 5 Chinese jobs website operator Zhaopin Ltd filed with U.S. regulators on Monday to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering of American depositary shares.

The company told the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in a preliminary prospectus that Credit Suisse and UBS Investment Bank were underwriting the IPO. (r.reuters.com/dav98v) (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)