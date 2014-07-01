July 1 ZHEJIANG ASIA-PACIFIC MECHANICAL & ELECTRONIC CO LTD

* Says adjusts A-share private placement plan after dividend, to issue up to 120.2 million shares at no lower than 9.76 yuan ($1.57) per share from 9.86 yuan previously

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1995 Chinese Yuan Renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)