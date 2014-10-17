UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 17 Zhejiang China Commodities City Group Co Ltd
* Says Jan-Sept net profit down 48 percent y/y at 321 million yuan (52.42 million US dollar)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1rhTTRP
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1238 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources