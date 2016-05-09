May 9 Zhejiang Dian Diagnostics :

* Says it to issue corporate bonds of 800 million yuan, par value and issue price is 100 yuan

* Says the bonds is with a term of 10 years

* Says the proceeds to be used to supplement circulating fund

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/yB47

