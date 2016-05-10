BRIEF-Nextware to issue bonds with warrants
* Says it will issue convertible bonds with 28 warrants in private placement
May 10 Zhejiang Huace Film & Tv Co Ltd :
* Says it to set up a tech jv in Tianjin with Zhao Qi and other investors for VR video content production and related technology development
* Says the jv with registered capital of 50,000 yuan and the co to hold 10 percent stake in it
* Foxconn's procurement power, cost cuts helped turnaround (Adds full-year forecast and panel division profit)
* Says current president will become chairman and Itsuro Nishimoto will become president, effective April 1