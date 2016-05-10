May 10 Zhejiang Huace Film & Tv Co Ltd :

* Says it to set up a tech jv in Tianjin with Zhao Qi and other investors for VR video content production and related technology development

* Says the jv with registered capital of 50,000 yuan and the co to hold 10 percent stake in it

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/ZCNI5a

Further company Coverage:

(Beijing Headline News)