Aug 29 Zhejiang Jinlei Refractories Co Ltd

* Says plans to acquire a Beijing-based media firm for 2.73 billion yuan (444.41 million US dollar) via assets swap and shares issue

* Says shares to resume trading on Sept 1

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1C9s2fF; bit.ly/1pPUQVo

