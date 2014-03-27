BRIEF-Chongqing Lummy Pharma plans to set up investment management JV
* Says it plans to invest 195 million yuan (28.23 million) to set up investment management joint venture with partners
March 27 Zhejiang Medicine Co Ltd
* Says aims to diversify products amid stiff competition among vitamins sector
* Says 2013 net profit down 46.7 percent y/y at 452.1 million yuan ($72.81 million)
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/dyd97v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2094 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Says it plans to invest 195 million yuan (28.23 million) to set up investment management joint venture with partners
* Says its Hubei-based Chinese medicine subsidiary plans to set up wholly owned Chinese medicine tech unit in Hubei, with investment of 5 million yuan
* Says its stock have been moved to Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) first section on March 21