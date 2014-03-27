March 27 Zhejiang Medicine Co Ltd

* Says aims to diversify products amid stiff competition among vitamins sector

* Says 2013 net profit down 46.7 percent y/y at 452.1 million yuan ($72.81 million)

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/dyd97v

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2094 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)