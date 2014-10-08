UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 8 Zhejiang Orient Holdings Co Ltd
* Says solar cell maker Sopray has overdue debts of 388.5 million yuan (63.29 million US dollar) owed to company and units
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1t2iGQV
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1385 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources