May 17 Zhejiang Shengyang Science & Technology Co Ltd:

* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 3.91 yuan (before tax) per 10 shares and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 15 new share for every 10 shares, to shareholders of record on May 20 for 2015

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 23 and the dividend will be paid on May 23

