May 19 Zhejiang Vie Science & Technology Co., Ltd:

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.4 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders for 2015 as a record of May 24

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 25 and the dividend will be paid on May 25

