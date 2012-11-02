UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SHANGHAI Nov 2 Chinese car-parts maker Zhejiang Shibao , which will debut on the Shenzhen market later on Friday, forecast its 2012 profit would fall by as much as 31 percent due to a slowing economy.
Its shares are expected to surge when they open after the securities regulator pressured the company to reduce its share offering due to concerns over valuations, leaving many investors unable to pick up the shares. (Reporting by Shanghai newsroom; Editing by Kazunori Takada and John Mair)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources