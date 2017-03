Dec 8 Zhengzhou Coal Industry & Electric Power Co Ltd

* Says unit sold 13.9 million shares of Founder Securities Co Ltd on Dec 4 totalling 175.64 million yuan ($28.54 million), or equivalent to 0.17 percent of Founder's share capital

* Says capital gain before tax about 126 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1wlE8lH

