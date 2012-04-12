HONG KONG, April 12 Chinese coal mining
equipment maker Zhengzhou Coal Mining Machinery Group Co Ltd
has added seven banks to the group in charge of
handling its proposed Hong Kong listing worth up to $1 billion,
IFR reported on Thursday, citing three sources close to the
deal.
The company has hired BoCom International, CICC, Citic
Securities International, Goldman Sachs, HSBC
, ICBC International and Macquarie, said IFR, a
Thomson Reuters publication.
Zhengzhou Coal had already mandated Deutsche Bank
, JP Morgan and UBS to handle the
deal, it said.
The company is aiming for a listing, which will represent 20
percent of the company's enlarged share capital, at the end of
the second quarter at the earliest.
(Reporting by Anne Marie Roantree; editing by Mark Potter)