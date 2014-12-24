Dec 24 Zhongtong Bus Holding Co Ltd

* Says plans to raise up to 700 million yuan ($112.63 million) in private placement of shares

* Says trading of shares to resume on Dec 25

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/13DJoUI; bit.ly/1zhg2Uz

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2148 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)