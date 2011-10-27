HONG KONG Oct 27 Chinese iron-ore miner Zhong Da Mining has delayed its $250 million Hong Kong IPO due to poor market conditions after marketing the deal for just three days, IFR reported on Thursday.

According to IFR's sources, the response from investors to the deal was poor.

Zhong Da is now working on some acquisitions of mineral resources with its own capital instead, IFR reported.

The company, which started pre-marketing on Oct. 24, had intended to sell 625 million primary shares, representing 25 percent of its enlarged capital.

It originally planned to launch a roadshow on Oct. 31 and price the deal on Nov. 3.

CCB International, HSBC and UBS were leads on the transaction. (Reporting by Fiona Lau and Jing Song; Editing by Will Waterman)