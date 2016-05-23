May 23 Zhonghe Co Ltd :

* Says it will not acquire a Sichuan-based mining industrial company

* Says it will acquire 98.76 percent stake in a Sichuan-based lithium materials company and 100 percent stake in another Sichuan-based lithium materials company via share issue

* Says it revised total acquisition price to 877.3 million yuan instead of 1,007.3 million yuan

* Says it will raise up to 870 million yuan via private placement instead of 900 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Qf7BIU

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)