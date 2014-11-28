Nov 28 Guangxi Wuzhou Zhongheng Group Co Ltd

* Says sold 15 million shares of Sealand Securities Co Ltd on Nov 28, capital gains of about 187.8 million yuan (30.57 million US dollar)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1z1SHrt

Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1429 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)