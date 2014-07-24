BRIEF-HealthEquity reports Q4 earnings per share $0.07
* HealthEquity reports fourth quarter and year ended January 31, 2017 financial results
July 24 Guangxi Wuzhou Zhongheng Group Co Ltd
* Says H1 net profit up 31 percent y/y at 490.3 million yuan ($79.15 million)
* Says plans to set up healthcare buyout fund with partners for about 2 billion yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1sX1mvu; bit.ly/WIEfri
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1944 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* HealthEquity reports fourth quarter and year ended January 31, 2017 financial results
* Viking therapeutics reports fourth quarter and year-end 2016 financial results and provides corporate update
* British Columbia lists EPCLUSA on public drug plan to treat all six genotypes of chronic hepatitis C infection Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: