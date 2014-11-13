BRIEF-Bank of Kaohsiung completes new share issuance for T$1.8 bln
* Says it completed issuing 180 million new shares at T$10 per share with amount of T$1.8 billion
Nov 13 Zhonghong Holding Co Ltd
* Says units win three sites in Jinan city for a combined 255 million yuan (41.64 million US dollar)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1ufqOg5
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1243 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Says it completed issuing 180 million new shares at T$10 per share with amount of T$1.8 billion
* Approves issuance of fixed-rate non-convertible bonds with duration of up to 5 years and expected to be issued in amount up to 350 million euros ($377.34 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9276 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Publity acquires 'Marktkarree' shopping center in Langenfeld Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)