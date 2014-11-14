U.S. reform jitters send European shares lower
* Fingerprint Cards plummets on another profit warning (Writes through, adds details, closing prices)
Nov 14 Jiangxi Zhong Jiang Real Estate Co Ltd
* Says shares to halt trading from Nov 17 pending announcement on share transfer
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1pYQgXh
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Fingerprint Cards plummets on another profit warning (Writes through, adds details, closing prices)
LONDON, March 21 Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) has delayed the launch of clearing for London's benchmark gold price because not all participants in the auction will be ready, two sources involved in the process said on Tuesday.
March 21 Morgan Stanley President Colm Kelleher said on Tuesday that trading activity for the first quarter has felt "slightly better" than at the end of 2016.