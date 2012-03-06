(Refiles with dropped word in 7th paragraph)
HONG KONG, March 6 Shenzhen Zhongjin
Lingnan Nonfemet, one of China's leading lead and
zinc miners and metal producers, has brought forward maintenance
plans for its Fan Kou lead and zinc mine and Dan Xia zinc
smelter in Guangdong province to meet requirements of local
environmental authorities.
Children from Dongtang town in Renhua country were found to
have "elevated" levels of lead in their blood after inhaling
lead-contaminated air and eating food tainted with lead. The
natural level of lead in Dongtang is higher than usual as the
town sits on a lead-zinc ore belt, which raises the lead content
in the soil, Xinhua reported on Sunday.
China is the world's top lead and zinc producer and
consumer.
Da Xia smelter and Fan Kou mine are located near Dongtang.
Zhongjin had planned to conduct the maintenance for the zinc
smelter in May and for the mine in October, but it shut down and
started the maintenance on Sunday, the company said.
Zhongjin said it would improve transportation of zinc
concentrates to Dan Xia zinc smelter to cut dust and improve
underground ventilation at the Fan Kou mine. It did not say when
the two operations would reopen.
A source in Guangdong said the Fan Kou mine produces almost
200,000 tonnes of lead and zinc in concentrates a year and
supplied concentrates to Da Xia's zinc smelter and another which
had the capacity to produce about 350,000 tonnes of refined lead
and zinc a year. Dan Xia produced about 110,000 tonnes of
refined zinc a year before the Sunday closure.
Zhongjin reopened refining facilities at its Shaoguan
smelter on July 19 last year after a 10-month closure linked to
water pollution.
