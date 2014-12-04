Dec 4 Zhonglu Co Ltd

* Says plans to raise up to 2.5 billion yuan (406.23 million US dollar) in private placement of shares

* Zhonglu says shares to resume trading on December 5

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1FRYEv4; bit.ly/1yU8QRz

(1 US dollar = 6.1541 Chinese yuan)