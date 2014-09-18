BRIEF-SRE Group expects turnaround in FY results
* Financial results of group for year ended 31 December 2016 is expected to record a turnaround for corresponding period in year 2015
Sept 18 Jiangsu Zhongnan Construction Group Co Ltd
* Says plans to issue up to 3.6 billion yuan (586.08 million US dollar) medium-term notes
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1uJ2oK9
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1425 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong Newsroom)
* Financial results of group for year ended 31 December 2016 is expected to record a turnaround for corresponding period in year 2015
* Says approved raising funds via issue of basel III at-1 bonds worth 5 billion rupees Source text: http://bit.ly/2nAa0QG Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, March 14 Two U.S. senators from Midwestern states will introduce a bill on Tuesday that would require foreign companies buying U.S. food and agriculture firms to undergo a review aimed at ensuring the deal would not hurt U.S. food security.