Oct 22 Zhongnongfa Seed Industry Group Co Ltd

* Says plans to acquire 67 percent stake in Henan Yingtai Agrochemical for 379 million yuan (61.95 million US dollar) via share issue

* Says plans to raise up to 126 million yuan in private placement of shares to fund the acquisition

* Says shares to resume trading on Oct 23

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/10m60bk; bit.ly/1wjMnLu

(1 US dollar = 6.1175 Chinese yuan)