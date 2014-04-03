April 3 Zhongrun Resources Investment Corp

* Says 2013 net profit down 41.8 percent y/y at 185.2 million yuan ($29.84 million)

* Says expects Q1 net loss at 46-56 million yuan versus net profit of 46.2 million yuan previous year

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/dyv28v

link.reuters.com/gyv28v

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2056 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)