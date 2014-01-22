Jan 22 Zhongtian Urban Development Group Co Ltd

* Says expects 2013 net profit up 100-150 percent y/y at 877 million-1.1 billion yuan ($145.0-$181.8 million)

* Says profit surges as property sales revenue increased

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/pyc36v

