BRIEF-Credit China Fintech Holdings says FY profit rmb301.1 mln
* Board does not recommend payment of any final dividend for year ended 31 december 2016
March 3 Zhongtian Urban Development Group Co Ltd
* Says unit wins land auction for a commercial site in Guizhou province for 505 million yuan ($82.18 million)
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/cup37v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1450 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Board does not recommend payment of any final dividend for year ended 31 december 2016
* Liu Kin Sun has tendered his resignation as an executive director
* $20 million underwritten institutional placement of new ordinary shares at $2.25 per share