UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 9 Zhongtong Bus Holding Co Ltd :
* Says a Shandong-based state-owned assets investment holding firm acquired 14,802,418 shares (about 5 percent stake) of the co
* Says the Shandong-based firm holds 19 percent stake in the co after trasaction
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/B0mH6D
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.