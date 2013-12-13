UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 13 Zhongtong Bus Holding Co Ltd
* Says to sell entire stake of its property unit to Xinjiang Ruiji Investment Group Co Ltd for 255 million yuan ($42.00 million)
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/paq45v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.0711 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources