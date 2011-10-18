HONG KONG Oct 18 Aluminium extruder China
Zhongwang Holdings Ltd said it will spend $3.78
billion on production equipment as it taps growing demand for
high-end flat-rolled aluminium products.
In a filing to the Hong Kong bourse late on Monday, the
company said the equipment included hot continuous rolling
mills, cold rolling mills, smelting and casting lines for the
ancillary production of soft alloy plate and sheet products.
China Zhongwang said it would buy the equipment from
independent third parties including China Machinery Engineering
Corp, China Electronics Corp, and China Electronics Technology
Group Corp.
For statement click here
Shares of China Zhongwang fell 4.9 percent to its lowest in
two weeks.
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Chris Lewis)