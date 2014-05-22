BRIEF-Grifols unit intends to redeem notes due 2022
* Its unit, Grifols Worldwide Operations Limited, intends to redeem the notes due 2022
May 22 Zhongyuan Union Stem Cell Bio-Engineering Corp
* Says plans to acquire Shanghai Zhicheng Biological Technology for 800 million yuan ($128.33 million) via share issue and cash
* Says shares to resume trading on May 23
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/jum59v; link.reuters.com/kum59v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2337 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* CEO Kevin Lobo's total compensation for 2016 was $12.8 million versus $10.5 million in 2015 - SEC Filing
* Mylan receives tentative approval for "TLE400" under PEPFAR