May 10 Zhongyuan Union Cell and Gene Engineering :

* Says Top Gene to inject capital of 20 mln yuan in company's sub-unit, a Tianjin-based research institute, to acquire 3.2 pct stake in target co.

* Says the unit's registered capital to expand to 10.3 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/BH9pDD

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)