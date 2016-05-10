BRIEF-Pharming Group announces additional conversions of its amortizing bonds
* Total number of shares issued in conversions is 7,558,479 ordinary shares
May 10 Zhongyuan Union Cell and Gene Engineering :
* Says it to invest 10 million yuan establishing a new unit in Guangdong Province, with an investment management firm
* Says the unit has a registered capital of 12 million yuan, and will be engaged in the development of biotechnology
* Says company to hold 83.3 percent stake in the unit
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/qYh3zK
WASHINGTON, Feb 2 Republicans in Congress struggled on Thursday with their efforts to dismantle Obamacare, with conservatives urging haste while some lawmakers said the task had become more of a repair job than the repeal of the U.S. healthcare law promised by President Donald Trump's administration.
* Says Granules India's Gagillapur facility (Telangana) completed INFARMED re-inspection Source text: http://bit.ly/2kntrM5 Further company coverage: