May 10 Zhongyuan Union Cell and Gene Engineering :

* Says it to invest 10 million yuan establishing a new unit in Guangdong Province, with an investment management firm

* Says the unit has a registered capital of 12 million yuan, and will be engaged in the development of biotechnology

* Says company to hold 83.3 percent stake in the unit

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/qYh3zK

