UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 4 Zhuguang Holdings Group Co Ltd
* Says unit to sell two companies - Rainbow High and Zhang Tong which owns three retail properties in China's Guangzhou city for HK$862.6 million ($111.27 million)
Source text in English: link.reuters.com/run44v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.7524 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Hong Kong newsrooms)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources